Portugal's Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque looks on during a news conference to announce the 2014 state budget in Lisbon October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Restructuring Portugal's debt load is not a solution for the country and the only way to overcome the current crisis is to pay it off, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Wednesday.

"Restructuring debt would not resolve any problem," Albuquerque told a parliamentary committee. "It is naturally a possible alternative but we have the profound conviction that it would bring much more suffering to the Portuguese."

(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga)