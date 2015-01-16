LISBON This week's bond issue by Portugal, especially the longer 30-year debt placement, showed strong market confidence in the country that should lead to improvements in its credit ratings, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday.

He told parliament there was a lag between the market's more positive perception of the country's ability to reduce its budget deficit and credit rating agencies' stance that still keep Portugal slightly below investment grade following the country's bailout that Lisbon exited last year.

"There is this lag, and it will be corrected by ratings agencies, a day sooner or a day later," he said. Portugal issued 5.5 billion euros in bonds, including 2 billion euros in 30-year debt, on Tuesday, with foreign investors snapping up more than 90 percent of the total.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)