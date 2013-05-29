LISBON Portugal's finance minister played down on Wednesday an OECD forecast that a deeper than expected recession could prevent the bailed out country from meeting its budget deficit goals.

Speaking to a parliament committee, Vitor Gaspar reaffirmed the targets his country agreed in March with its lenders, which gave it an extra year until 2015 to cut the deficit below the European Union's 3 percent threshold and eased the aims for this year and next.

"The macroeconomic scenario to be used as the basis for an amended 2013 budget will be the one ... agreed upon with the European Commission, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank," Gaspar said.

Cementing a shift in focus from austerity, the European Commission also gave more time to other EU states on Wednesday and confirmed Portugal's revision.

The government has recently acknowledged its 4 percent deficit target for 2014 may need further easing if the economic headwinds turn out to be worse than expected, but promised to stick to the revised targets at least for now.

Gaspar said the prediction by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development of a 2.7 percent economic decline this year, worse than the 2.3 percent envisaged by the government, was not as important as the fact that the Paris-based OECD expects a modest growth of 0.2 percent next year.

"The difference is a few decimals of a percentage point, which is not something to give excessive value to ... (but) after a period of contraction the OECD expects a recovery in 2014, similarly to what the government, ECB, IMF and the European Commission expect."

The government expects the economy to start recovering in the second half of the year and post 0.6 percent growth in 2014.

The OECD said bailed-out Portugal would likely miss its recently-eased deficit targets for this year and next due to the recession in Portugal and Europe, as well as the rejection in April of some government-proposed consolidation measures by the Portugal's Constitutional Court.

The OECD forecast an unchanged budget deficit of 6.4 percent of GDP this year, above the 5.5 percent target, and a gap of 5.6 percent in 2014. The goal for next year is 4 percent.

But it said the fiscal deficit should be allowed to deviate from target rather than impose more economically-damaging fiscal austerity measures and suggested that the automatic stabilizers - which can include social spending and tax cuts - should be allowed to operate fully.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)