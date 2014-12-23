LISBON Portugal's budget deficit shrank to 4.3 percent of gross domestic product in the 12 months to the end of September from 4.8 percent a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

The deficit figure does not include the state rescue of Banco Espirito Santo, whose successor Novo Banco was capitalized with 4.9 billion euros ($6 billion) via Portugal's bank resolution fund in August. The state injected 3.9 billion euros, the rest being provided by other banks.

The government hopes to sell Novo Banco in the coming months and has said the rescue loans should be not counted towards the deficit, although the final decision rests with Eurostat.

The INE said that "since the sale of Novo Banco has not occurred yet, there is not enough information to make a final assessment of the capitalization operation", and the issue will be reassessed in March.

It said that if Novo Banco is sold soon and the revenue is equal to or greater than the capital injection, there will be no impact on the deficit.

The sale process has already been launched, and potential bidders have until Dec. 31 to formally express their interest. Novo Banco's predecessor BES collapsed under the debt of its founding Espirito Santo family.

The institute said the deficit reduction reflected "mainly the increase in taxes on production and imports, income taxes and ... social contributions".

The latest deficit figure is closer to Portugal's original target of 4 percent for this year than the revised 4.8 percent the government estimated for 2014 in September based on new European accounting rules, and excluding Novo Banco aid.

Portugal completed an international bailout in May and the government has pledged to keep its budget tight and cut the deficit below 3 percent in 2015.

Its European and IMF lenders have criticized Lisbon's fading drive to cut costs and make the economy more competitive since the bailout exit and before next year's general election, forecasting a deficit above the EU threshold of 3 percent next year.

($1 = 0.8181 euros)

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)