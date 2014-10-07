LISBON Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank fell for the 11th consecutive month in September, by 6.4 percent to 33.5 billion euros, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The decline to the lowest levels since April 2010 underlines the recovery from the country's crisis that left Portuguese banks unable to borrow commercially in 2011 when Lisbon sought a bailout.

It also shows the banking system bouncing back from the troubles at Portugal's largest listed bank by assets -- Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS -- which had to be rescued in early August due to the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.

On Monday, the finance minister said the BES crisis intensified risks to the financial system but the solution for it demonstrates that the sector is now more robust.

At the height of the crisis, banks borrowed a record 60.5 billion euros in June 2012. Although the figures have come down, the borrowing is still far higher than in 2009, before the crisis struck and when banks rarely took more than 10 billion euros in ECB liquidity.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)