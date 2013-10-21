U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
LONDON Portugal is seeking to negotiate a precautionary credit line from its international lenders, confident it will not need to resort to a second aid program, the country's economy minister said on Monday.
"We are preparing a precautionary program," Antonio Pires de Lima told journalists at a breakfast roundtable in London.
"I really don't think we will need a second (aid) program," he said.
The possibility of such a precautionary program was first acknowledged by Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas last month, who then said Lisbon needs to end its "period of being a protectorate" under the current bailout, and that a standby loan would be a completely different arrangement.
Portugal must return to financing itself in debt markets when the current bailout plan expires in mid-2014. Many economists say it may need some kind of support from the European Union after the bailout ends.
(By Jamie McGeever)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.