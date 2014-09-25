Sweden's SCA rejected $25 billion bid for hygiene arm: report
STOCKHOLM Sweden's SCA has rejected a recent bid for its hygiene arm and an offer last year for its forestry business, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
LISBON U.S. UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) has put in a bid for Portugal's Espirito Santo Saude (ESS) ESSS.LS, the hospital business of the indebted Espirito Santo family, Portugal's CMVM market regulator said on Thursday.
CMVM said UnitedHealth had made a direct offer to bankrupt Espirito Santo family company Rioforte for the purchase of Espirito Santo Saude at a price of 4.75 euros a share, higher than all the previous bids.
The offer came as one of the previous bidders -- Portuguese healthcare firm Jose de Mello -- said it was pulling out because competition authorities would not be able to give their opinion on the bid by Friday. The firm had until Friday to formally register its bid.
UnitedHealth made its offer directly to Rioforte rather than through the stock exchange. ESS is 51 percent owned by the Espirito Santo family.
Rioforte and the Espirito Santo family's other main holding companies filed for creditor protection in July under a mountain of debt.
CMVM said Rioforte is open to a sale of ESS but wants to "privilege a deal in a process that is open and competitive through a public takeover bid".
This week, Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK) bid 4.72 euros a share in a public offer for ESS.
Mexico's Grupo Angeles made the first bid for ESS, which owns hospitals, clinics and elderly care homes in Portugal.
BEIJING Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.