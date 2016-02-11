Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno gestures during an interview with Reuters in Lisbon, Portugal February 10, 2016. To match Interview PORTUGAL-EU/ REUTERS/Hugo Correia - RTX26BO7

LISBON Portugal's new Socialist government will be rigorous in controlling the budget to ensure financing for the economy, aware of recent jumps in bond yields, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Wednesday.

Investors have been selling Portuguese bonds in the past few weeks as concerns about global growth and the health of banks has risen. Portugal's 10-year bond yields hit their highest since October 2014 on Tuesday although they retreated slightly on Wednesday to around 3.52 percent.

"We are on alert regarding this situation," Centeno told Reuters in an interview. "At times there are comments that the Portuguese government is not sufficiently concerned regarding questions about financing, but this is not true."

Portugal's Socialists came to power in November by teaming up with the far left Communists and Left Bloc in parliament to oust the previous austerity-minded government. It followed two months of political uncertainty after an inconclusive election.

The parties - not traditionally allies - aim to reverse harsh austerity imposed under a European Union bailout that Lisbon exited in 2014.

Some analysts fear the government could be shortlived as its leftist allies in parliament are likely to push for greater anti-austerity measures that undermine efforts to reduce the budget deficit, which the Socialists would have to reject.

But Centeno said the minority government will be responsible as it executes this year's budget to ensure it reaches its goals after Brussels forced Lisbon to cut the deficit further.

The 2016 budget plan includes a series of measures rolling back austerity such as raising civil servant wages and hiking the minimum wage, as well as indirect tax hikes to meet budget deficit goals agreed with Brussels.

This year's budget deficit goal is now 2.2 percent of gross domestic product, within EU rules and down from around 4.2 percent last year.

But the European Commission still fears Lisbon could fail to meet the target.

HINGING ON ONE RATING

Centeno said the fact that only one rating agency, DBRS, rates the country's debt as investment grade imposes greater responsibility on the government. Without that grade, Portugal would no longer be eligible for the European Central Bank's bond-buying program. Portugal is rated "junk" by other agencies.

DBRS said at the end of January that Portugal's initial budget draft was too optimistic.

"Having only one investment grade rating) is a situation which means we have less margin of maneuver than other countries have," he said. "Portugal has to assume a degree of responsibility that is very demanding on its budget rigor. Now we have to show our results to the rating agencies."

Portugal's former government had hoped to reduce the budget deficit already to below 3 percent of GDP, thus pulling Portugal's out of the EU's so-called excessive deficit procedure. But Centeno said that was now only likely to happen this year.

"The message (of budget rigor) has to be consolidated in the market, the government will do everything necessary on the budget front to demonstrate that the objective is to put public accounts on a healthy trajectory from an economic and sustainable point of view," he said.

Centeno said he was confident that the country will manage to show the European Commission that it is sticking to EU budget laws when the country's accounts are checked in May.

"We are convinced that, in May when the rating agencies and the commission carry out their mid-term evaluations of the budget, the evaluation will be positive," he said.

