Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa speaks during a debate on government programmes at the parliament in Lisbon, Portugal December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Portugal's socialist prime minister on Wednesday promised the European Union that his government would be a responsible partner and meet EU budget goals, but the bloc would have to trust him as he seeks to end years of painful austerity.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa, in parliament, spelled out the broad guidelines of a program "to turn the page on austerity", with an eye to a potentially uneasy relationship with far-left parties which support his minority government and may push for more radical policies.

"We have a clear priority this year - to create a new impulse for convergence with Europe for more growth, more jobs, more equality," he said.

"The EU knows that it will find a responsible partner in this government, which will serve the Portuguese with Europe on its side and not despite Europe."

Though aiming to end austerity, the program at the same time pledges to keep Portugal's budget deficit within European guidelines and reduce the huge debt burden.

Costa's rise to power came after a tumultuous few weeks in Portuguese politics during which he teamed up with the far left Communists and Left Bloc to oust the center-right government and form his own administration.

That followed an Oct. 4 election in which the center-right won the most votes but lost its majority.

Some analysts believe the government could be short-lived if the Communists and Left Bloc, which ensure that Costa has a majority in parliament, push for more radical policies to help workers and boost spending. There are also concerns that investors will be cautious, undermining a nascent recovery.

After years of sweeping austerity under a bailout Portugal was forced to seek in 2011, the Socialists want to roll back many measures, including restoring public sector wages that were cut, raise the lowest public pensions, cut some taxes, reintroduce four public holidays and raise the minimum wage.

They argue that would boost consumption and economic growth, helping the reduction of deficits as promised to Brussels.

"We want to heed the will of the majority of Portuguese to turn the page on austerity and give the country stability, put an end to uncertainty," Costa said.

Alan Cauberghs, senior investment director for fixed income at Schroders asset management, said he doubted the ability of the new government to both cut the deficit and raise spending.

"These two (reversal of austerity and deficit cuts) are mutually exclusive," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Lisbon.

"I'm sorry, but you have a budget deficit so you are already spending more than what you get as income. So how can you say, 'OK we are going to spend even more but it will not have an impact on our budget deficit'? That is just not possible."

Still, Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields are currently at 2.27 percent, below their levels in early October.

The government's program will put to a vote in parliament on Thursday but should face no hurdles in being passed thanks to the backing of the far left parties. The outgoing center-right said it would present a motion to reject the program.

(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Axel Bugge and Richard Balmforth)