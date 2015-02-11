Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
LISBON Portugal's president said on Wednesday it would be a disaster for Greece if it left the euro currency and that it needs to "correct" its positions to reach agreement with European creditors.
"I think it would be good for the European Union and Greece to remain a member of the euro," President Anibal Cavaco Silva told reporters in comments aired on television. "I am convinced that it would be total disaster for Greece if it were to leave the euro."
The president, who is head of state in Portugal, said the Greek government had started to learn about the functioning of the European Union and that it had started to change its positions since coming to power last month.
"I hope it continues to correct them (its positions) so that it can reach and agreement in the Eurogroup meeting, in its dialogue with the (European) Commission and in the meeting with the European Council," he said.
The new left-wing Greek government will meet with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday and with EU leaders on Thursday when assistance to Athens beyond February will be discussed.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.