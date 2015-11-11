A man pushes his bicycle past a branch of China Post's Postal Savings Bank of China in Wuhan, Hubei province May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) is expected to unveil soon the sale of a 15 percent stake to a group of investors for about $8 billion, ahead of a planned IPO in Hong Kong in 2016, IFR reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the plans.

UBS AG UBSN.VX made the single largest investment in the group with $2 billion and placed some of the shares with buyers including Hong Kong tycoons, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Other investors in the group included Singapore's Temasek Holdings, according to IFR, confirming a Reuters report from April.

JPMorgan and the International Finance Corp (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, also invested in the pre-IPO round. The initial public offering is expected to raise $15-$20 billion, IFR said.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Susan Fenton)