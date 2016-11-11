Dutch postal company PostNL (PTNL.AS) rejected Belgian rival Bpost's (BPOST.BR) 2.4 billion-euro ($2.61 billion) offer on Friday as not being of "sufficiently compelling value", saying it was confident it could thrive as a standalone company.

PostNL shares slumped 6.5 percent to 4.42 euros, well below the value of bpost's cash and shares offer of about 5.40 euros based on Thursday's closing price.

The proposed merger comes at a time when ordinary mail volumes continue to shrink and postal companies look instead to expand their parcel delivery businesses to cater for the growth in online shopping. bpost has said some 3,200 new jobs could be created in a combined parcels business over the medium term.

However, PostNL rejected the offer after six months of talks failed to overcome obstacles to a deal, including PostNL's pension obligations and possible objections from Dutch regulators to the Belgian state becoming the dominant shareholder.

Bpost, 51 percent-owned by the Belgian state, raised its offer for PostNL earlier this week, offering to assume its pension liabilities.

But the Belgian state would still end up owning 40 percent of the combined entity under the offer of 2.825 euros in cash per share plus 0.1202 bpost shares per PostNL share.

KBC analyst Ruben Devos said he believed Bpost would struggle to overcome PostNL's opposition to the Belgian state taking effective control of its business.

"A deal does not look very likely at this stage, as priced in by the market."

PostNL again on Friday highlighted uncertainties over whether the Dutch and Belgian authorities would approve a merger.

"Considering the rather defensive stance of PostNL in rejecting bpost's approach, we believe that there is a considerable chance of no deal materializing at all," ABN Amro analyst Maarten Bakker said.

On Thursday Het Financieele Dagblad newspaper reported one of PostNL's biggest shareholders, Dutch media tycoon John de Mol, as saying he wanted the board to meet with bpost and was "amazed" the two sides were not still talking.

"We think bpost may come back with a higher offer of up to 6 euros per PostNL share, supported by increasing pressure from PostNL shareholders," Jefferies analyst David Kerstens said in a note.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)