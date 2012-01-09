Workers scan parcels ready for transport at the global express company TNT's road hub in Duiven November 15 November, 2007. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

AMSTERDAM TNT Express' TNTE.AS biggest shareholder PostNL (PTNL.AS) is open to talks with other TNT investors about the company's future, it said on Monday as bid hopes sent TNT shares to a four-month high.

PostNL said however it remained confident in TNT Express' management, despite other investors' calls for a boardroom overhaul.

Shares in the struggling freight and delivery company jumped 7.7 percent by midday, hitting their highest since early September, as after a U.S.-based fund asked for a new supervisory chair, which prompted PostNL to say it is open to hearing from other TNT investors.

In a letter dated December 22 to TNT Express Chairman Antony Burgmans, U.S.-based Jana Partners LLC asked for three industry experts be added to the board to turn around the group's performance and consider seeking a buyer.

Jana also said it wanted a former TNT executive, Alan Jones, to replace Burgmans as chairman.

However PostNL spokesman Werner van Bastelaar said that despite Jana's shake-up suggestions, PostNL, which has a 29.9 percent stake in TNT, still supports the current TNT supervisors.

"We still have confidence and believe in the current (TNT Express) supervisory board," Van Bastelaar said.

PostNL's Van Bastelaar would not comment specifically on Jana Partners' letter but said that if other TNT shareholders invited PostNL for a discussion, "then we will be open for that."

Jana Partners, which previously requested the replacement of TNT Express Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard, told Reuters the current TNT management team was destroying shareholder value.

PostNL has taken impairments of more than 700 million euros ($890 million) on its stake in recent months as shares in TNT Express dropped from a high of 10.20 euros on May 10 to a low of 4.46 euros on October 6.

"The share price has had a very big impact on the value of our stock, which affects our financial position and we have had to do two impairments because of the low price of the stock, and we're not happy with that loss in value," Van Bastelaar said.

"But, the bottom line is, we still support the current board and the current supervisory commission," he added.

Jana Partners, together with Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corporation or AIMCO, have a combined stake in TNT Express of just over 5 percent, both firms confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.

Jana Partners told Reuters it is prepared to rally other investors and will take its concerns to the firm's annual general meeting in April if TNT's board ignores its requests.

In a letter to Jana Partners dated January 3 and seen by Reuters, TNT Express Chairman Burgmans said that Jana's proposals would be shared with and considered by the full TNT supervisory board in its preparatory work for the AGM.

($1 = 0.7865 euros)

(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb and David Holmes)