AMSTERDAM Executives at Dutch postal group PostNL (PTNL.AS) have sold more than 227,000 euros worth of stock in the company and its unit TNT Express TNTE.AS, which is in takeover talks with U.S. rival United Parcel Service UPS (UPS.N), filings showed.

Shares in PostNL fell 2.3 percent to 4.26 euros on Tuesday after media reports about the February 27 stock transactions by three PostNL board members.

The sales represented just a fraction of the company's outstanding capital, but were more than half of their individual holdings.

Analysts said the timing of the sales were significant because they were made while talks with UPS were ongoing.

"One might conclude that they have little confidence in a higher bid on TNT Express, but on the other hand it is not unusual for executives to sell shares in their company around the publication of their annual results," analyst Maarten Bakker of ABN Amro said.

A PostNL spokesman called the sale of shares by the executives "a regular transaction. Executives are allowed to trade in shares, just like any individual."

The stock sales were published on the website of the Dutch financial market regulator AFM. When contacted by Reuters, AFM had no immediate comment on the executives' share sale.

PostNL and TNT Express shares gained more than 40 percent after UPS bid for TNT Express last month. TNT rejected an initial offer of 4.9 billion euros made by UPS, but said talks were ongoing.

PostNL chief executive Harry Koorstra sold 26,094 PostNL shares, or more than half his holding, for slightly over 120,000 euros, a market authority filing showed. Board member Gerard Aben also sold about half of his shares in PostNL for 13,920 euros.

Herna Verhagen, also a PostNL board member, sold 10,000 shares in TNT Express, or nearly two thirds of her holding, for more than 93,000 euros on February 27.

PostNL holds 29.9 percent in TNT Express, which was spun off and listed last year. It plans to use proceeds from a sale to pay down debt and invest in international expansion.

(Editing by Anthony Deutsch and David Cowell)