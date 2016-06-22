Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed was "ready for whatever happens" in Britain's close-to-call vote on European Union membership on Thursday.
The vote, which echoes the rise of populism elsewhere in Europe and the United States, will shape the future of Europe. A victory for "out" could unleash turmoil on financial markets.
While opinion polls suggested the vote was too close to call, the implied probability of a vote to remain in the EU was at 76 percent, according to Betfair betting odds.
