Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell attends the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in this August 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed was "ready for whatever happens" in Britain's close-to-call vote on European Union membership on Thursday.

The vote, which echoes the rise of populism elsewhere in Europe and the United States, will shape the future of Europe. A victory for "out" could unleash turmoil on financial markets.

While opinion polls suggested the vote was too close to call, the implied probability of a vote to remain in the EU was at 76 percent, according to Betfair betting odds.

