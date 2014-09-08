Clinical research company PRA Health Sciences Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $375 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Jefferies LLC, Citigroup Inc, KKR & Co and UBS Investment Bank are among the underwriters of the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Private equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) almost fully owns PRA Health Sciences, which provides outsourced clinical trial services and research for pharmaceutical companies to help them win regulatory approvals for drugs in more than 80 countries.

KKR agreed to buy PRA from Genstar Capital LLC for an undisclosed amount in June 2013.

Contract research service firms attract strong investor demand in a bet that the pharmaceutical industry, for cost reasons, will continue to outsource the research needed to get drugs approved by regulators.

Genstar bought PRA in 2007 for $797 million and put it on the block in 2013 after failing to sell it in 2011.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based PRA Health Sciences intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PRAH".

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

