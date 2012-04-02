Gold prices could languish in the second quarter as demand from India is expected to be weaker due to a recent increase in import duties, RBC said, downgrading the precious metals sector to "market weight" from "overweight."

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaling less of a need for a third round of quantitative easing and the improved performance of the broader markets with a firm US economy are other factors that could weigh on gold prices, RBC said.

The brokerage removed gold companies Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Harmony Gold Corp H.V from its 20-stock mining "Best Ideas" portfolio.

Meanwhile, gold prices eased a touch in Europe on Monday as a softer tone to other assets such as stocks and crude oil indicated weaker appetite for fresh investment. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,666.19 an ounce at 1000 GMT.

The metal had moved towards $1,700 last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted of the possibility of more pro-growth measures, but momentum faded quickly and prices dipped to below $1,650.

However, RBC maintained its ratings on base metals, uranium equities and fertilizer stocks at "market weight.

Declining commodity prices due to further contraction in the global economy, particularly in China, could pose the greatest risk to the broader mining sector, analysts said.

The brokerage also added two companies to its mining portfolio -- Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO) and Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N).

