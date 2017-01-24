Workers place the number 7 into the numerals under the Times Square Ball ahead of 2017 New Year's celebrations in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Buy Amazon stock, short everything European – and don't count out the family automobile just yet. Those are three ideas to emerge from our second annual survey of Breakingviews readers, conducted at live events held in New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore discussing our Predictions 2017 book. If last year's results are anything to go by, our followers' prognostications are worth heeding.

Every year for more than a decade, Breakingviews has published a collection of articles on what to expect in the year ahead in global markets, economies and companies (Download Breakingviews' Predictions for 2017: bit.ly/BVPredictions2017). Our readers have views, too, and like ours they can miss as well as hit. They predicted technology stocks would trump other sectors last year, for instance. In the end, the Nasdaq Composite Index modestly underperformed the S&P 500 Index. And only 18 percent of them saw Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency. But they got the oil price right and wisely expected stocks to do better than most other types of asset.

For 2017, Breakingviews asked them to be more precise than a year ago. Instead of sectors, they were asked to pick specific stocks they think will do well or poorly in a year of Brexit negotiations, elections across the European continent and the establishment of Donald Trump in the White House.

Once again, tech stocks topped the list of picks by New York guests, with Amazon grabbing more backers than any other company, followed by Alphabet, Alibaba, Tesla Motors and Apple. The e-commerce giant run by Jeff Bezos, whose shares gained 13 percent last year, has modestly pipped the S&P 500 so far this year with a 6 percent gain. Curiously, the still-private ride-hailing juggernaut Uber was also identified as a star.

On the other side of the ledger, no clear consensus emerged, though various retailers made sorry appearances. Two respondents said Sears, the troubled outlet controlled by hedge-fund manager Edward Lampert, would be a big loser. After a disastrous 2016 in which its stock lost half its value, the $1 billion enterprise has kicked off the current year flat – an achievement by Sears' standards.

Across the pond, those attending the Breakingviews panel discussion in London pointed to clothing chain Next and Marks & Spencer as shorts, alongside financial firms like Deutsche Bank, the London Stock Exchange, HSBC and Lloyds Banking. One respondent there predicted that Uber would do poorly if it goes public.

There was a near-unanimous view that the United States represented the most attractive country to invest in right now, in part because of anticipation of higher growth and infrastructure investments. Canada, the UK and India all received strong votes of confidence, followed by China, Colombia, Nigeria, Vietnam, Germany and, in one case, Iran.

That was consistent with the response to a question about which of the following would disappear first: the family car, the supermarket, the euro zone, television and the North American Free Trade Agreement. The biggest group of people picked the single currency as the most vulnerable, ahead of NAFTA and television, which tied for second.

Gloom about Europe, where voters in France, the Netherlands and Germany will head to the polls, was followed by unease about the U.S. economy further down the road. When asked in what year recession will hit America, twice as many respondents picked 2019 as 2018, with a smattering opting for 2020 and beyond. Long before Trump was elected, Breakingviews had also argued that the 45th U.S. president would have to deal with a recession.

Then again, a couple of readers, when asked to give their single best prediction, suggested the new president won't need to worry about a campaign for a second term in the job. "Trump will be impeached by August," wrote one. Another respondent rather darkly foresaw an assassination attempt on Trump, but thankfully predicted that it "fails."

Our unscientifically selected readers in the United States were slightly more optimistic than their counterparts in Asia and the United Kingdom, confidently asserting the current year will bring "innovation," a "financial reset," a strong dollar and growth. Here's to their optimism.