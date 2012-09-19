MILAN Italian real estate management company Prelios (PCRE.MI) said on Wednesday it had received two offers from Italian investment firm Feidos and U.S. asset manager Fortess (FIG.N) for the purchase of a stake in the company.

Prelios, which posted a 125.7 million euro loss in the first half of the year, said in a statement its board would likely meet on Sept 26 to discuss the offers.

It said it could not give details on the content of the offers but that they would help recapitalize the company and fix its finances.

Prelios had already said it had received expressions of interests from Fortress and an Italian consortium when it released its first-half results at the end of August.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)