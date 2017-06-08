AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
U.S. PRES. TRUMP VERY LIKELY TO STOP IN POLAND ON WAY TO JULY G20 SUMMIT IN GERMANY - POLISH SOURCES
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
* Crude down about 20 pct since peaking in late Feb (Recasts, updates prices and adds quote)