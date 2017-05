WASHINGTON Princess Cruise Lines Ltd, a unit of Carnival Corp, was sentenced on Wednesday to pay $40 million for illegal dumping of oil contaminated waste and falsification of records to conceal the discharges, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

The penalty, imposed by U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz in Miami, is the largest-ever for crimes involving deliberate vessel pollution, the statement said.

