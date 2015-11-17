With eye on millennials, Coach buys Kate Spade
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
Alternative asset management firm Audax Group has successfully raised its fifth private equity fund, amassing $2.25 billion and exceeding its $1.75 billion fundraising target, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
The fund will primarily invest in companies valued at between $50 million to $300 million, including debt, according to the statement. Public and corporate pension funds, high net-worth families and Audax executives are among investors in the fund.
Founded in 1999 with offices in Boston, New York and Menlo Park, California, Audax manages more than $9 billion through its private debt and private equity businesses.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said on Monday it would buy Tribune Media Co , one of the largest U.S. television station operators, for about $3.9 billion, giving Sinclair a greater foothold in big broadcast markets like New York and Chicago.