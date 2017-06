Flags of the German chemical company BASF are pictured in Monheim April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT BASF (BASFn.DE) said its 8 percent higher bid of 13.50 Norwegian crowns ($2.45) per share for Pronova PRON.OL was the last offer it would make for the omega-3 fatty acids specialist.

"This increased offer is our last, best and final offer," Michael Heinz, member of BASF' executive board, said in a statement on Tuesday.

As before the increase, the offer period will expire at 1530 GMT on Friday, January 18, BASF added. ($1 = 5.5103 Norwegian krones)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)