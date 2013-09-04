RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp [MFWH.UL] for about $630 million.
FRANKFURT KKR (KKR.N) and Permira PERM.UL, the controlling owners of ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE), have sold a quarter of their stake in the German free-to-air broadcaster at 30.67 euros ($40) apiece, a person familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
The private equity firms had to grant investors - who mainly came from the U.S. and the UK - a discount of about 5 percent in the sale of 25 million ProSieben shares. That was slightly more than originally planned.
After the placement, KKR and Permira retain a combined stake of 33 percent in ProSiebenSat.1. ($1 = 0.7601 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
SAO PAULO Investor demand for shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA's initial public offering in São Paulo and New York surpassed the amount of stock on offer by five times, ahead of pricing later on Monday, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.