FRANKFURT ProsiebenSat.1 shareholder KKR said on Thursday that it would divest the remaining shares it holds jointly with Permira in the German broadcaster.

The two buy-out firms would place the 36.3 million shares or about 17 percent they own in ProSiebenSat.1 in an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors that will start immediately, KKR said in a statement.

