Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 billion
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major U.S. electronic trading and market-making firms.
FRANKFURT ProsiebenSat.1 shareholder KKR said on Thursday that it would divest the remaining shares it holds jointly with Permira in the German broadcaster.
The two buy-out firms would place the 36.3 million shares or about 17 percent they own in ProSiebenSat.1 in an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors that will start immediately, KKR said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major U.S. electronic trading and market-making firms.
SHANGHAI Bitauto Holdings Ltd has raised around $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd , Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc to date as it seeks to develop China's largest online car financing platform, its chief told Reuters on Thursday.