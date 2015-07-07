FRANKFURT German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) and publisher Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) have restarted merger talks aimed at consolidating their push into digital media markets, sources familiar with the matter said, but the duo still face regulatory hurdles that derailed their previous attempt a decade ago.

Some of the factors that could support or hinder a possible deal are listed below.

POSITIVE FACTORS

* The European Commission

An investigation by the European Commission could be seen as a threat to a potential deal, but recent cases in the wireless telecoms sector suggest that the EU executive may be more open to consolidation in media markets. The commission allowed deals to reduce telecoms market players from four to three in Ireland, Austria and Germany to create bigger companies more able to shoulder the cost of investment in digital infrastructure.

* European champions

Competition from major U.S. technology companies such as Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) strengthen the argument for the creation of European national champions that can be a driving force behind the EU's digital single market.

* Shrinking Springer

Springer's traditional advertising base is shrinking alongside falling demand for its print publications, making the chance to share in ProSieben's revenue streams a more attractive proposition for the German publisher.

At the same time, ProSieben can jump on Axel Springer's digital bandwagon. Springer's digital activities are much bigger than the broadcaster's.

* Digital focus

One way around competition issues might be to look at a deal that would merely combine the digital businesses of the two companies in a new structure.

NEGATIVES

* German competition watchdog

National competition authorities can ask for cases to be referred to them by the European Commission if a deal would effect national markets.

In 2010, for instance, ProSieben and RTL's (RRTL.DE) proposed Internet platform for catch-up television in Germany was referred to the local regulator, who eventually blocked the joint venture.

* Too influential

Germany's Media Concentration Commission (KEK) opposed the previous attempt at a ProSieben-Springer deal, citing its belief that the combined company would have too much influence on public opinion.

Axel Springer's TV interest may be very small compared with ProSieben's but the KEK made clear this year that its analysis finds that broadcast television continues to have an overwhelming influence on shaping public opinion despite increasing use of online media on smartphones and tablets.

* Power play

A combination of ProSieben and Axel Springer would create an advertising powerhouse with almost a quarter of the 15 billion euro ($16.4 billion) German advertising market, according to advisory firm Kepler Cheuvreux, making it far and away the biggest player.

