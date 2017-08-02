FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential Financial's quarterly profit nearly halves
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a day ago

Prudential Financial's quarterly profit nearly halves

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), the No. 2 U.S. life insurer, posted a 47 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by higher investment losses and related charges.

Net profit attributable to the company fell to $491 million, or $1.12 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $921 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

The insurer said net income includes $679 million of pre-tax net realized investment losses and related charges.

Prudential, like its peers, counts on its derivatives program to smooth out risks stemming from volatile currency exchange rates, equities markets and interest rate changes.

(Corrects paragraph 2 to $921 million instead of $941 million)

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

