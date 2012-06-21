A Peugeot 207 is seen on the assembly line at the PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in Poissy, near Paris, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France's PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) said Thursday it was examining the impact of its alliance with General Motors (GM.N) on their project with BMW (BMWG.DE) to make hybrid cars.

A company spokesman told Reuters: "We are examining the impact of our alliance with GM on the joint venture...It's clear the alliance changes the conditions of our partnership."

An article in La Tribune posted on the website Wednesday said that BMW wanted to buy out PSA's stake in the joint venture because it did not like the PSA's recent alliance with GM and was worried about the French carmaker's financial stability.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Lionel Laurent)