LONDON Shares in U.S. biotech company PTC Therapeutics more than doubled in premarket dealings on Friday after European regulators recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Translarna, its drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

European Medicines Agency experts had adopted a negative opinion on the drug in January.

Conditional marketing authorization is an early access mechanism for medicines that address an unmet medical need for patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, even if comprehensive clinical data are not yet available.

