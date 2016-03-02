PARIS French advertising group Publicis (PUBP.PA) said on Wednesday its U.S.-based unit Publicis.Sapient had acquired Vertiba, a consulting company providing services based on Salesforce.com (CRM) cloud computing solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening the offers of Sapient, which Publicis bought for $3.7 billion in 2014, in an effort to beef up the group's digital business.

The digital activity represented more than half of Publicis' total revenue in 2015, or 4.98 billion euros ($5.41 billion).

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Vertiba was founded in 2010 and employs about 60 people, a spokeswoman for Publicis said.

(This story has been refiled to specify that Publicis.Sapient is U.S.-based)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by David Evans)