Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
PARIS Omnicom Chief Executive John Wren said he did not expect the combined Publicis Omnicom Group to have to make major disposals as part of their merger.
"No significant divestitures" are planned, Wren said on a conference call on Monday.
Asked about mergers normally resulting in the loss of 8-10 percent of combined revenue due to client conflicts, Wren said: "We're not unrealistic about this, but if we have losses it'd probably be closer to 1 percent than what you suggested."
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by James Regan)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.