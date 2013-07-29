Maurice Levy (front) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, is reflected in a screen as he attends a joint news conference with John Wren, head of Omnicom Group, in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Maurice Levy (L) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, and John Wren, head of Omnicom Group react during a joint news conference in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Maurice Levy (L) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, and John Wren, head of Omnicom Group react during a joint news conference in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Maurice Levy (L) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, and John Wren, head of Omnicom Group react during a joint news conference in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Maurice Levy (L) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, and John Wren, head of Omnicom Group react during a joint news conference in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Maurice Levy (L) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, and John Wren, head of Omnicom Group react after the signature of merger documents during a joint news conference in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Maurice Levy (L) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, and John Wren, head of Omnicom Group pose during a joint news conference in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Maurice Levy (L) , French advertising group Publicis Chief executive, and John Wren, head of Omnicom Group pose during a joint news conference in Paris, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Publicis Group Chairman and CEO Maurice Levy (R) watches a stock ticker after announcing an agreement on their merger on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Omnicom Chief Executive John Wren in New York July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Omnicom Chief Executive John Wren (L) and Publicis Group Chairman and CEO Maurice Levy shake hands after announcing an agreement on their merger on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

PARIS The chief executives of Publicis and Omnicom said they had spoken to major clients about their planned merger and did not anticipate major problems with big advertisers defecting to rivals in the transition period.

Publicis CEO Maurice Levy said the reaction to the merger from all the company's major clients had been "extremely positive".

Competing sector executives and analysts expect that the Publicis Omnicom merger could spur some big customers to switch agencies to avoid conflicts.

Holding companies such as Omnicom and Publicis own networks of agencies and PR firms within the larger group. They're designed to work independently so that competing clients - Pepsi and Coca-Cola for example - are placed in separate networks to avoid conflict.

"We're going to work extremely hard to resolve any client conflict issues with creative solutions," said John Wren, the Omnicom CEO.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)