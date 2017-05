PARIS French advertising group Publicis (PUBP.PA) and US retailer Wal-Mart Stores unveiled on Tuesday a strategic partnership that will give Wal Mart access to all of Publicis' agencies and resources.

"The relationship, which is not exclusive, went into effect on July 1 and initially applies to Walmart's US advertising and in-store creative for which Publicis will function as the primary Agency of Record," The two companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)