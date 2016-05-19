German government at odds with itself over Greek debt relief
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
WASHINGTON U.S. lawmakers have found a workable compromise to address Puerto Rico's debt crisis with legislation that includes a workable restructuring process and other provisions, U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Thursday.
"We will do our part to act expeditiously in providing President Obama with a list of qualified candidates for appointment to the oversight board," Pelosi added.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.