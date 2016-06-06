New home sales fall from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
WASHINGTON Legislation to help Puerto Rico restructure its $70 billion in debt is likely to be debated by the U.S. House of Representatives beginning on Thursday, a Republican leadership aide said on Monday.
The House Rules Committee is scheduled on Wednesday to decide which amendments, if any, to the bill would be allowed to be considered during debate by the full House and before a vote on passage.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
WASHINGTON The White House on Tuesday will ask Republicans who control the U.S. Congress - and federal purse strings - to slash spending on healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor as they push ahead on plans to cut taxes and trim the deficit.