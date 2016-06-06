WASHINGTON Legislation to help Puerto Rico restructure its $70 billion in debt is likely to be debated by the U.S. House of Representatives beginning on Thursday, a Republican leadership aide said on Monday.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled on Wednesday to decide which amendments, if any, to the bill would be allowed to be considered during debate by the full House and before a vote on passage.

