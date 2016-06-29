Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, speaking as lawmakers prepared to vote on a bill to address Puerto Rico's financial crisis, warned on Wednesday that failure to pass the legislation by Friday could lead to a taxpayer funded bailout.
"This is the best and possibly the only action we can take to help Puerto Rico," McConnell said on the Senate floor amid uncertainty over whether the legislation would receive the support needed in a critical procedural vote due at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
"Doing nothing now ... (is) the surest route to both a taxpayer funded bailout of Puerto Rico and a humanitarian crisis for its people," he said.
LONDON/SHANGHAI A small Chinese company that is key to plans by Sirius Minerals to build a huge fertilizer mine under a national park in the north of England has confirmed it has a binding agreement with the UK firm.