U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) takes part in a news conference after a meeting with representatives from the Chambers Senators and Deputies of Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she hopes lawmakers will act quickly to move a bill addressing Puerto Rico's financial crisis through an oversight committee and onto the chamber's floor for a vote.

She told reporters that the legislation unveiled late on Wednesday is "a bill that we can support" and added that the next step is for lawmakers to select appointees to a board to oversee the restructuring of the island's $70 billion in debt.

"What we'd like to do is to act expeditiously in providing the president with the names of people to appoint to the board ... and hope that we can move it quickly through committee mark-up and pass the legislation Puerto Rico so urgently needs," she said.

(Reporting by David Morgan)