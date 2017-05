Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addresses The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s 'Road To Majority' conference in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate would take up before the end of this month a bill passed by the House of Representatives dealing with Puerto Rico's debt.

McConnell, the top Republican Senate leader, was speaking to reporters.

Backers of the House-passed bill are hoping the Senate signs off on the legislation before July 1, when Puerto Rico faces a deadline on a $1.9 billion debt payment.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)