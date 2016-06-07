Elliott Management Corp, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has taken a stake in U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), CNBC reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Shares of the homebuilder were up 4.5 percent at $19.44 on Tuesday after CNBC reported that Elliott's stake was more than 4 percent but less than 5 percent.

"Elliott recently informed us that they have taken a position in the company. We welcome dialogue with all of our shareholders," PulteGroup told Reuters.

Elliott declined to comment.

PulteGroup's founder and Chairman Emeritus Bill Pulte, who is also the company's largest shareholder, and the board is locked in a bitter standoff over the direction of the company.

Pulte also wants the board to speed up a succession plan for Chief Executive Richard Dugas, who is set to retire in next May.

PulteGroup, which was the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder until 2014, has been unable to take full advantage of a steady recovery in the nationwide housing market.

