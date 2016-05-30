Fuel prices are seen at a Puma gas station on the Hugo Chavez roundabout in Managua, Nicaragua February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Integrated midstream and downstream oil group Puma Energy is in talks with banks that could lead to a public listing valuing the company at more than $6 billion, Sky News reported.

Puma Energy, part-owned by Swiss-based commodity trading giant Trafigura and Angola's national oil company, is lining up advisers to review its options for raising capital, Sky News said.

The company could also bring in a strategic investor to raise capital as an alternative to a listing, Sky News said citing sources. (bit.ly/1qW4TeJ)

Trafigura acquired Puma in 2000 to manage its oil logistics assets such as pump stations and terminals. A few years ago, it sold 20 percent in Puma to Angolan state energy firm Sonangol for $300 million. (reut.rs/1WUa0d8)

Puma was valued at $5 billion in 2013 after Trafigura's stake sale, and sources now indicate it is likely to be worth between $6 billion and $7 billion, Sky News reported.

Earlier this month, the company raised a refinancing loan of $800 million from 35 banks, increasing the size from an original target of $500 million.

Last year, Puma Energy bought UK's Milford Haven Refinery from Murphy Oil (MUR.N), boosting its global oil storage capacity.

Puma Energy and Sonangol were not immediately available for comment. Trafigura declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7030 pounds)

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)