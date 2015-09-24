Devon Energy plans to divest $1 billion assets; profit beats
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Data storage company Pure Storage Inc said its initial public offering was expected to be priced in the range of $16-$18 per class A share, valuing the company at $3.33 billion at the top end of the range.
The company is selling 25 mln shares in the IPO and expects to raise up to $450 million.
Pure Storage makes flash-based storage devices, which are typically much faster than storage that runs on hard disk drives. It competes with larger, established rivals such as EMC Corp and NetApp Inc.
Reuters exclusively reported in April that Pure storage was making preparations for an IPO.
Intact Financial Corp , Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, said it would buy U.S.-based specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for $1.7 billion, creating a specialty insurer focused on small- and mid-sized businesses.