Natural gas pipeline operator Regency Energy Partners LP RGP.N will buy rival PVR Partners LP PVR.N for $5.6 billion, including debt, giving it a foothold in the prolific Marcellus and Utica shale fields.

The deal includes the assumption of $1.8 billion in debt, the companies said.

