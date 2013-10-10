Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
Natural gas pipeline operator Regency Energy Partners LP RGP.N will buy rival PVR Partners LP PVR.N for $5.6 billion, including debt, giving it a foothold in the prolific Marcellus and Utica shale fields.
The deal includes the assumption of $1.8 billion in debt, the companies said.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.