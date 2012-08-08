Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce gives a speech at the American Chamber of Commerce luncheon in central Sydney August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) has no interest in taking an equity stake in Japan Airlines, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told a business luncheon on Wednesday.

Japan Airlines has been sounding out trading houses and other business partners as potential investors ahead of its roughly $8 billion initial public offering slated for next month, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

In June, Qantas warned of its first annual net loss since it was privatized in 1995, blaming deep losses at its international operations, weak travel demand and soaring fuel costs, sending its shares to a record low.

