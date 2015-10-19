Rocker Noel Gallagher and singer/songwriter James Bay were among the winners at London's Q Awards on Monday, the annual ceremony run by Britain's Q magazine celebrating musical talent.Some of the industry's biggest names gathered for the event, including Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX and Ella Eyre.Gallagher's High Flying Birds picked up the Q Best Album award for "Chasing Yesterday", which like the other prizes was voted for by Q magazine readers."Hold Back The River" singer Bay took the Q Best New Act Award."Q magazine is the first music magazine I really dug into and noticed," Bay said on the red carpet.Other winners included Florence + The Machine who won the Q Best Video award, Ed Sheeran who took Q Best Solo Artist and DJ and music producer Mark Ronson who scooped the Q Hero award.