OAKLAND, California A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which was initially reported at a 4.3 magnitude, was centered about 15 miles northeast of San Francisco, and was at a depth of 5.5 miles, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

"It woke me up. I heard a woman in my building scream. It lasted several seconds," said a resident in nearby Oakland, located across San Francisco Bay. The resident said it was still dark when the quake hit.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Paul Simao)