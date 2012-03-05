Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
OAKLAND, California A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake, which was initially reported at a 4.3 magnitude, was centered about 15 miles northeast of San Francisco, and was at a depth of 5.5 miles, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
"It woke me up. I heard a woman in my building scream. It lasted several seconds," said a resident in nearby Oakland, located across San Francisco Bay. The resident said it was still dark when the quake hit.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Paul Simao)
BERLIN Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
HONG KONG Protesters wearing shark costumes with the fins cut off surrounded a famous restaurant beside the Hong Kong harbor on Saturday, to demand it halt sales of shark fins, especially from threatened species, such as the whale shark.