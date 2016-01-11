BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
LONDON A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, around 330 km (205 miles) north-northwest of Indonesia's Molucca islands, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The USGS said the quake was 102 km deep.
The NOOA Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that, based on available information, "a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected".
MEXICO CITY Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said.