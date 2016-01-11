LONDON A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, around 330 km (205 miles) north-northwest of Indonesia's Molucca islands, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the quake was 102 km deep.

The NOOA Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that, based on available information, "a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected".

(Reporting by Catherine Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)