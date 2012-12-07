TOKYO Workers at two nuclear plants in Fukushima reached safe positions inside the plants after a tsunami warning was issued after a strong earthquake struck northeastern Japan, a spokesman at Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Friday.

Kyodo news agency earlier said that Tepco had ordered workers at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini plants to evacuate.

Tepco earlier said there were no irregularities at the two plants after the quake.

The Tepco spokesman, at its Tokyo head office, said it had not yet confirmed the arrival of the tsunami at the plants.

