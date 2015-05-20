Racker, a Fairfax County Virginia Urban Search and Rescue K-9, waits to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware on April 26, 2015. REUTERS/William Johnson/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Rescue personnel from the U.S. travel in the back of the vehicle, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

U.S. Service members from Joint Task Force 505 unload casualties of a second earthquake from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft to a medical triage area at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 13, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Marine Corps/Gunnery Sgt. Ricardo Morales/handout via Reuters

KATHMANDU Hundreds of U.S. military personnel helping provide relief in Nepal after last month's 7.8 earthquake have finished their mission and will leave the country, U.S. and Nepali military officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes less than a week after the bodies of six U.S. Marines and two Nepali soldiers were recovered from the wreckage of a U.S. military helicopter that crashed in the mountains of Nepal during an aid mission after the quake.

Officials said 300 U.S. Army, Air Force and Marine personnel would start to leave Nepal on Thursday, having completed their rescue and immediate relief operation.

"The U.S. humanitarian workers are ready to return if (their) support is necessary," Lieutenant-General John Wissler of the U.S. Marines told reporters in Kathmandu.

He did not comment on whether the mission ended early due to the helicopter crash.

Nepal Army spokesman Jagdish Chandra Pokharel said the U.S. military had completed its work and was returning on schedule.

The Marines' UH-1Y Huey helicopter disappeared while it was distributing aid in a remote area of Nepal after the April 25 earthquake struck, killing, along with a second large tremor 17 days later, at least 8,624 people.

Hundreds of Nepalese soldiers and several aircraft were mobilized to search for the missing helicopter before it was located and identified on Friday.

Twenty-two nations, including the U.S., India and China, have provided aid to Nepal after the earthquakes, said Laxmi Prasad Dhakal, an official in Nepal's interior ministry.

The United States provided nearly $49 million in humanitarian assistance and equipment to Nepal after the earthquakes, and U.S. aircraft transported 110 tons of relief supplies, according to U.S. Ambassador Peter Bodde.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by Tom Heneghan)