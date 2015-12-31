MANAGUA A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit near the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday at a depth of 36.5 km (23 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said, but the government said there were no initial reports of damages.

The quake struck 92 km (57 miles) west southwest of Rivas at 1057 GMT, the survey added. It revised the quake's magnitude down from an earlier estimate of 5.9.

The government spokeswoman, and wife of President Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo, told the state-run television station that there were no immediate reports of damages.

