SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck off the coast of the Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, around 400 km (250 miles) from Manila, the capital, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake at a depth of 77 km, hit at 1152 GMT. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

(Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Ron Popeski)